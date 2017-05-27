Mariska Hargitay Net Worth: How Much Does She Earn Per 'Law & Order: SVU' Episode?

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star Mariska Hargitay is at the top of her career. At 53, she is currently one of the highest paid actresses on television.

REUTERS/Jim YoungMariska Hargitay will once again reprise her role as Lt. Benson in the next season of "Law & Order: SVU."

Hargitay has been part of the long-running NBC drama in all of its 18 seasons and she is reaping the rewards of her hard work.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress is reportedly earning $450,000 per episode on the hit series, where she plays New York City detective Olivia Benson. Since the show debuted in 1999, Hargitay has taken only a brief break when she gave birth to her child back in season 6. Her total net worth is estimated to be $45 million.

The American actress has been married to Peter Hermann since 2004. They have three children - Amaya, Andrew and August.

Aside from her acting career, Hargitay is also busy managing her own organization, "The Joyful Heart Foundation," where she hopes to reach out to survivors of sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse.

In an interview with E! News, she expressed how thankful she was of the opportunity to be part of "Law & Order: SVU" and share her mission to the world.

"Every day I get on my knees and thank God for this opportunity. It's not lost on me that God gave me this opportunity, this platform to speak about these issues. I really feel like it was a calling, it's not an accident I came on this show. I always wanted to be on service, but it's hard. You say, 'What do I do? How do I be of service?' and this was an opportunity," Hargitay said.

"Law & Order: SVU" has been recently renewed for season 19. This made it one of the longest running television series in the United States. Hargitay is set to reprise her role as Lt. Benson as she and her team once again fight for justice and help the victims of abuse and violence. The new season is expected to air in the fall.