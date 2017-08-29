Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan Baby News: Couple Welcomes Second Child

Billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan took to social media to introduce their second baby to fans. In a public letter, the couple mentioned the many things they hope she would do, like ride carousels and take naps.

Zuckerberg posted on his own social media network, Facebook, a public letter welcoming their second baby, who the couple named August. The baby was born this month as well, as her name might hint at.

The social media billionaire mentioned his first public address posted on social media after their first baby was born. In it, he took the opportunity to publicly express his hope that Max will grow up in a world that will be much better than the present, "Even though headlines often focus on what's wrong," as Zuckerberg wrote in his post.

He took this opportunity to mention better education, fewer diseases, greater communities and equality, a few of the things that the philanthropist couple has been known to advocate for. After having said that, he goes on another tangent to discuss Dr. Seuss and other things.

After listing several adorable kid-related activities, he went back to highlight how he and Priscilla Chan will "do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation," starting from their charity work, presumably.

With August in their lives, their first child, Max, now has a sibling. The couple welcomed their first baby in 2015, and have been worried that they won't be able to be able to have another, according to The Sun.

Priscilla Chan and Zuckerberg had their wedding on May 21, 2012, in a surprise ceremony for the couple who has been together since college. The two exchanged vows after inviting 100 guests to what was first announced to be Chan's party celebrating her graduation from medical school at the University of California at San Francisco, according to the Washington Post.

