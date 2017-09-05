'Marlon' Season 1 Spoilers: Zack Needs Surgery; Marlon Coaches the Basketball Team

Facebook/NBCMarlon 'Marlon' season 1 airs Wednesdays on NBC.

Fans of the NBC comedy series "Marlon" will be happy to know that Wednesday will bring two new episodes in accordance with the show's schedule.

The seventh and eighth episodes of the show's debut season will air one after the other on Wednesday night, Sept. 6. The seventh episode, which is titled "Hospital Party," will find Zack (Amir O'Neil) at the hospital when he suddenly requires surgery. His parents, Marlon (Marlon Wayans) and Ashley (Essence Atkins), will have different ways of taking the news and managing the situation.

It looks like everything will go well for Zack, though, as the eighth episode's synopsis reveals that he will be back on the court. Titled "Coach Marlon," the episode will be particularly embarrassing for Zack because Marlon will be coaching his basketball team. But managing players is not the only thing the latter will need to work on. He also has problems with boundaries, which will result in Ashley asking him to return her house keys.

"Marlon" has only been on the air for three weeks, but it has already managed to cause quite a buzz. Airing two episodes per week, the comedy series saw an increase in viewer ratings lately. According to Variety, the show had 4.6 million viewers tuning in to the first episode on its second week. The number then increased to 5.1 million on its third week, with a 1.2 rating in adults aged 18-49.

The NBC series has received mixed reviews from critics, getting a score of 44 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. However, critics and the general public do not always have the same taste, as the audience score indicates a 66 percent rating.

Wayans' popularity may have also contributed to the show's success. The actor debuted at No. 2 on the Top Comedians Social Media Ranking made by The Hollywood Reporter. The list gathers data from platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to measure popularity.

"Marlon" season 1 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on NBC.