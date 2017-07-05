'Marlon' Series Premiere, Spoilers: An Immature Father's Struggles to Co-Parent with Ex-Wife Lends Itself to Both Hilarity and Heart

Facebook/NBCMarlon Promotional banner for NBC’s upcoming family comedy series “Marlon,” starring Essence Atkins as Ashley, Amir O’Neil as Zack, Notlim Taylor as Marley and Marlon Wayans as Marlon.

When it comes to co-parenting his two kids, Marlon (Marlon Wayans) is all for it, especially if it means he still gets to hang out with his very-together ex-wife Ashley (Essence Atkins) following their divorce. This is the premise of the upcoming NBC series simply titled "Marlon."

Loosely based on the real life of its eponymous star, the series features a loving but eccentric father whose often misguided parenting may sometimes get him and his kids in trouble.

According to the official press release for the series, Marlon is a committed father of two who has agreed to co-parent his kids with his ex-wife. However, his idea of co-parenting is spending time in his wife's house like they didn't have a divorce. Family always does come first for him, despite the unpredictability of his Internet superstardom, his questionable fatherly advice, and unstoppable larger-than-life personality.

The official trailer for the series further sheds light to the kind of relationship Marlon has with his kids and his ex-wife. And although his ways may sometimes seem too aggressive and immature, there is no doubt that his heart is in the right place.

It's just also very fortunate that his more mature wife is around to rein him in and help him fix his mess once in a while.

In one scene, Marlon's daughter Marley (Notlim Taylor) gets in trouble at school after following her father's advice on bullying. Instead of curling up in a corner, Marley has stood up and used her father's ghetto spiel. The principal and Ashley are none too happy about it. However, Marlon fist bumps his daughter for a job well done.

Marlon's idea of co-parenting may defy the norms, but he does try his best. And the hilarity and heart with which he fulfills his daddy duties make for an exciting new addition to NBC's summer comedy lineup.

"Marlon" premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 9 p.m. ET.