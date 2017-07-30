'Married at First Sight' 2017 Finale News: Decision Night Unleashes Revelations, Which One Was Surprising?

"Married at First Sight" ended season 5 with a big decision for three couples. So, who among Cody and Danielle, Sheila and Nate, and Anthony and Ashley stayed together? Whose revelation ended up surprising the viewers?

Facebook/MarriedAtFirstSight "Married at First Sight" season 5 culminated this week with all couples deciding to stick it out.

Cody and Danielle struggled with a lack of intimacy and romance in their marriage. The latter made her feelings known to her husband when she said she is not sure if there is still a future for them.

Cody acknowledged that they can choose divorce as an option, which no longer surprised his wife. Cody, however, declared that he would like to stay married as he told Dr. Pepper Schwartz on Decision Day of "Married at First Sight" season 5. They agreed to make more effort in making this union last.

Eight weeks of "Married at First Sight" only compounded Sheila and Nate's feelings and devotion for each other. Sheila declared that she would like to stay married to Nate. Her husband reciprocated by saying how much he loves his wife over and over.

The couple's issue had been the constant fights and arguments. But in the end, they told Dr. Pepper that they needed to work on communicating with each other to lessen the friction in their marriage.

Ashley and Anthony also confessed to having problems with communicating with each other. The couple discussed the issue of having kids, which Anthony wasn't ready for, and this became a problem.

But both of them didn't want to end their marriage. Despite the fights and the issues, their decision was to stay together at the end of "Married at First Sight" season 5.

The biggest surprise, however, was when Anthony declared they will get started on expanding their family when they get home. Ashley was all smiles when the series closed.

"Married at First Sight" season 5 premiered on October 2016 on Lifetime. This is the first season that ended with all the couples making the final decision for marriage and not divorce.