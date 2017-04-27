'Married at First Sight' Baby News: Jamie Otis, Doug Hehner Expecting a Baby Girl

"Married at First Sight" stars Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have finally revealed their upcoming baby's sex. In a gender reveal party that the couple recently hosted, Otis and Hehner revealed that they are expecting a baby girl.

On the night of April 26, Otis and Hehner hosted a gender reveal party on their YouTube show, where Otis revealed that she was shocked to know they're having a daughter.

"I was pretty certain it was another boy. If you follow the old wives' tales, I had no symptoms of [having a] girl," she said.

Otis revealed that she always wanted to have a mother-daughter relationship, which she had missed out on with her mom. She said she secretly hoped to be a mother to a little girl and to have a mini her.

Otis also made the big announcement on Instagram by sharing a photo from her party. The photo shows her wearing a long-sleeved pink dress with Hehner, who wore a blue button-up shirt.

In the caption, she expressed her joy and wrote, "It's a GIRL!" She also thanked the people who celebrated with them and expressed how thankful she was for the sweet baby girl inside her.

"Her big brother, Jonathan, has been watching over her and keeping her safe. We love them both more than words could ever express," she said.

In a separate Instagram post, Hehner also expressed how excited he was to be a daddy to a baby girl. He said he was already bracing himself for "lots of tutus and bows."

Back in January, Us Weekly broke the news that the couple was expecting. This came six months after Otis suffered a miscarriage. The parents-to-be expect their daughter to arrive in August.

Otis and Hehner married in 2014 after meeting on "Married at First Sight." Their first child would have been Jonathan Edward, but Otis had a miscarriage in July 2016 when she was only 17 weeks into her pregnancy.