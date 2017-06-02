'Married at First Sight' Divorce News: Tom Wilson, Lillian Vilchez End Marriage

Reality TV stars Tom Wilson and Lillian Vilchez of the reality TV series "Married at First Sight" are getting divorced.

(Photo: Facebook/MarriedAtFirstSight)A promotional photo of the Lifetime reality TV series "Married at First Sight."

The couple married on April 2, 2016 during the fourth season of the reality show, in which they were paired by experts as husband and wife. After meeting each other at the altar, they lived as a married couple for several weeks in the show. Beyond their time on the small screen as a reality TV couple, they decided that they would continue to be married with each other.

Even after their stint in the show ended, Tom and Lillian updated their fans of their relationship on social media. However, the couple has recently admitted their intention of ending their marriage.

"After much thought and reflection, and after being married for over a year, we have decided to file for a divorce," the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly. "This was not an easy decision for either of us because we do love each other very much but sometimes God has other plans. This is the route we have decided to take, and all we request is that you respect our privacy in this delicate matter."

Even if they decided to breakup, Tom and Lillian assured their fans that the two of them intend to remain friendly with each other. The reality stars mentioned in their statement that they will "remain best friends" and that they will still be there for one another even when they are no longer married.

"We plan to continue to grow our relationship, just without a piece of paper binding us together," they also said in the statement.

The "Married at First Sight" couple also thanked their fans for their love and support during the marriage, and asked for their continued support at the same time. The two, however, did not reveal the reason for their divorce.

