'Married at First Sight' News: Cody Knapek Claims Joining Reality Show Is the Worst Decision He Has Ever Made

mylifetime.com Cody Knapek regrets joining "Married at First Sight?"

Cody Knapek appears to have had his limits after fans of "Married at First Sight" threw a lot of accusations at him since he joined the fifth season of Lifetime's reality show.

According to reports, Knapek constantly receives accusations on his social media accounts about the way he handles his marriage with Danielle DeGroot. According to one of the show's viewers, the 26-year-old gym trainer is making the 30-year-old dietitian feel unattractive and unloved because he is withholding intimacy from her.

The fan also said that what Knapek is doing is one way of abusing her. "That's a form of abuse, it's called control. He's being manipulative, not respectful. He told everyone at the table he didn't have sex yet."

He also received other negative comments after that, which possibly prompted him to express his disappointment over joining the controversial reality series that features a month-long social experiment where a pair of men and women get married after meeting each other for the first time.

On Twitter, Knapek stated that joining the series has been the worst decision that he has ever made in his entire life.

Doing Married at first sight has been then absolute worst decision I have ever made in my life #BeatDown — Cody Knapek (@Cody_MAFS) July 8, 2017

But Knapek got the support from other "Married at First Sight" stars like Sonia Granados from season 4, who told him that things will get better soon so he must not mind the trolls. Derek Schwartz, on the other hand, offered to talk to him if he needs someone to listen.

His wife DeGroot, on the other hand, promised him that while they were currently in a downhill path, they will still see some "lights at the end of the tunnel."

Meanwhile, the synopsis of the next episode of "Married at First Sight" season 5 titled "Intimacy Pt. 2," which will air on Thursday, July 13, will feature Rachel DeAlto's visit to the couples to check how their levels of intimacy have been developing.

The next episode airs at 9 p.m. EDT.