'Married at First Sight' News: Nate and Sheila Face Trust Issues

One of the couples could be dealing with trust issues in the next episode of "Married at First Sight" season 5.

Lifetime"Marriage at First Sightt" season 5 couple Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs

According to a report, car dealership manager Nate Duhon and his new wife Sheila Downs are having problems trusting each other in the upcoming episode called "Intimacy."

The report stated that while the couple appeared to be a perfect match during the start of their arranged marriage, they started to experience several problems since their honeymoon stage since they both realized that Duhon's competitive nature and Down's inconsistent emotional state could not mix well.

In the sneak peek for the upcoming episode, Duhon and Downs were seen in a serious discussion while having dinner at a restaurant. Duhon asked his school district facility director wife a hypothetical question.

"What if he goes out and she is not around then how much does she trust him to behave around a good woman?" Duhon stated. Downs replied that she did not know the answer.

This is not the first problem that the newlyweds experienced since they got married. In the previous episode, the couple moved in to a new home together with Duhon's brother named Tyrique. Problems began after Downs started implementing new house rules, such as prohibiting her husband's brother from bringing women to their house.

The episode is slated to air on Lifetime on Thursday, June 1, at 9 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, season 4 couple Tom Wilson and Lillian Vilchez announced that they will be ending their marriage after 14 months of being together.

On Instagram, Wilson confirmed their impending divorce after People wrote about it in an article. "Yes our marriage has ended. But a beautiful friendship has started. @lillyvilchez is my best friend. Love her and care about her happiness. We're still team Tillian!!" the boat interior designer said in his post.

Wilson and Vilchez's break-up means that each one of the couples from "Marriage a First Sight" season 4 opted to end their relationship. During the finale of the previous season, Heather Seidel and Derek Schwartz decided to have a divorce at the end of the show, while Sonia Granados and Nick Pendergrast followed.