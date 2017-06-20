'Married at First Sight' News: Sheila and Nate's Marriage in Deeper Trouble with the Return of His Mother?

Things appear to be turning south for Sheila Downs and Nate Duhon during the previous episode of "Married at First Sight" season 5.

mylifetime.comSheila Downs and Nate Duhon, stars of "Married at First Sight"

In the episode titled "Celebrations" where the newlyweds were given the chance to celebrate their first holiday as husbands and wives during the Labor Day, Downs introduced her male best friend Donnay to her husband. But this did not sit well with an intoxicated Duhon, who kept on asking his wife's guest several insinuating questions and reminded him that Downs is already "off-limits."

The episode also revealed that Downs was deeply offended by her husband's actions, and immediately asked him and his friends to stop grilling Donnay. But Duhon explained in front of the cameras that the reason why he did it was because he refuses to believe that people of opposite sex can have a platonic relationship.

While the episode did not show if Downs and Duhon managed to patch things up, they are expected to be in deeper trouble in episode 11 when Duhon's feisty mother returns on the show.

Based on the synopsis of the upcoming episode called "Confronting the Past," the newlyweds will be asked by the show's experts to bring their respective spouses to a place from their past that holds a special meaning for them. This could mean that Duhon will bring his wife to his childhood home where they could interact with his mother.

In the previous episodes, fans of the social experiment reality show learned that Duhon's mom is still struggling to let him go. But will the new interaction between the two women in his life finally make things a lot easier for Duhon?

Meanwhile, Danielle DeGroot and her husband Cody Knapek are also expected to finally consummate their marriage on the next episode of the series.

"Married at First Sight" season 5 will air on Lifetime Network on Thursday, June 22, at 9 p.m. EDT.