'Married at First Sight' News: Three Couples Bond to Give Each Other Support?

"Married at First Sight" season 5 to feature new activity

A new activity will be introduced on the next episode of "Married at First Sight" season 5.

According to a synopsis of the episode called "Support," the three sets of couples will finally meet each other after the experts decide to introduce them to one another.

The experts are reportedly expecting to see the couples develop a support system since they are all going through the same struggles as newlyweds who met their spouses for the first time during their wedding day.

The episode is slated to air on Lifetime on Thursday, July 6, at 9 p.m. EDT.

Meanwhile, the couples went through a lot of arguments in the previous episode of "Married at First Sight" season 5 based on a report from InTouch Weekly.

During that episode, Sheila Downs joined her husband Nate Duhon in the place where he grew up. She also encountered Duhon's mother once again, but they opted to stay in a rental house instead of staying in his childhood home to avoid potential conflicts with her mother-in-law.

But the couple still encountered some problems when Duhon admitted that he used to live in a garage. This seemed to have turned off Downs, which made her act a little weird around him.

Meanwhile, Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek were still working on their intimacy, since the couple have yet to consummate their marriage since their wedding day. DeGroot might have finally considered taking the plunge with her new husband when she found him attractive while he was working out, but it appears like Knapek was not interested doing it with her during that time.

Finally, Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico almost argued when they played a game of beanbags. Petta seemed to be frustrated to find herself in the losing end, so she opted to quit.

More adventures await the newlyweds before they finally decide if they want to stay married or end their union in the finale of "Married at First Sight" season 5.