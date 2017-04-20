'Married at First Sight' Season 5 Air Date, Latest News: Romantic Social Experiment Continues on New Network

The fifth season of the reality television series "Married at First Sight" is all set to bring love and a rollercoaster ride of emotions to Chicago as it brings together a new set of couples, each a stranger to each other, in holy matrimony.

Singles from Chicago yearning for a lifelong partnership will be assessed by a panel of relationship experts, who will subsequently choose three compatible couples who will wed each other on the very first day that they meet. And while some marriages from the previous seasons have managed to last, others ended up deteriorating into a divorce fairly quickly. How will this season's set of newlyweds fare through the challenges and struggles of married life?

A preview posted by Lifetime, the show's new home network, provides a glimpse of the six strangers before they walk down the aisle. They are all trying to fight their nervousness in their own ways, while also psyching themselves up for the life-changing event ahead of them. One bride starts questioning her decision, while another even thinks about turning back and leaving.

But while it may seem like a crazy notion to get married to a stranger right on the spot, all of them do also realize that what's about to happen is real and that all they can really do is to go out there and actually do it.

Another teaser video shows the brides and grooms informing their families about their impending marriage to a stranger. The announcement is met with general surprise, with one sibling even asking if the marriage is supposed to last forever, or is it just for show. One parent seems to have already come to terms with the fact that her child is getting married at first sight, while another expresses concern over the possibility of his child getting hurt when the marriage does not work out.

"Married at First Sight" season 5 premieres on Thursday, April 20 at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.