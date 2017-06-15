'Married at First Sight' Season 5 Episode 10 Spoilers: Labor Day Celebrations Quickly Turn Sour for Nate and Sheila

Nate Duhon confronts a possible new threat to his marriage on the next episode of Lifetime's reality series "Married at First Sight." Will he and his wife, Sheila Downs, ever be able to celebrate their first holiday together?

YouTube/LifetimeWill Nate Duhon and Sheila Downs choose to remain married at the end of the eight-week social experiment on Lifetime's reality series "Married at First Sight"?

The married couples from Chicago are about to hit the halfway mark of their eight-week experimental union, and the excitement they felt when they met each other for the first time at the altar has gradually given way to the realities and consequences of marrying a stranger. So far, each of the three couples has been able to iron out the kinks and bumps they met along the way, but how long can they possibly keep this up?

According to the official synopsis for the next episode, titled "Celebrations," marriage counselor Pastor Roberson will be paying the couples a visit in order to encourage them to celebrate Labor Day, which will be their first holiday together.

And while the preview at the end of the episode does show the couples in various celebratory settings, it also seems that the good times will not last long.

When Nate meets Sheila's male best friend, his trust issues kicks in and leads him to tell the bewildered guy straight out that his wife is off-limits. This confrontation does not sit well with Sheila who tells the camera that Nate, not her best friend, is the real threat to their marriage.

Moreover, Nate has not yet managed to convince his mom to accept his wife into the family, which is another issue that the couple will have to eventually face and hopefully resolve down the line, should they decide to stay married beyond eight weeks.

On the other hand, Anthony D'Amico and Ashley Petta will be dealing with yet another conflict as they continue to open up and share their honest feelings with each other. Meanwhile, the lack of physical intimacy will be putting more weight to Cody Knapek and Danielle DeGroot's already strained marriage.

"Married at First Sight" season 5 episode 10 airs on Thursday, June 15, at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.