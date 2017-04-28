'Married at First Sight' Season 5 Episode 4 Spoilers: Trouble Brews in Paradise as Couples Go on Their Honeymoons

The wedding is over and the newlywed couples survived the first night jitters in this week's episode of "Married at First Sight." What discoveries and challenges will each couple be facing together as they embark on their honeymoons?

YouTube/Lifetime A screenshot of Nate Duhon, opening up about a problem he is about to face with new wife Sheila Downs on the fifth season of "Married at First Sight."

Episode 3 of the popular social experiment saw couples Anthony and Ashley, Nate and Sheila, and Cody and Danielle get through their first night of marital bliss without feeling pressured into consummating their marriages. Everyone's about getting to know each other first and are waiting for the moment when it finally feels right.

"There's no need to rush it because we already kind of rushed the marriage," registered dietitian Danielle said.

School district director Sheila said the same thing, further adding that she would like to know her husband first and did not want to cloud the moment by having sex right away. For his part, sales account executive Anthony said that although he had wanted to be intimate with his wife, he preferred to just follow her lead on it.

The morning after also went well, but trouble starts brewing when the couples head off to their honeymoon destinations. As shown in the preview for the next episode, Anthony openly tells his wife that he will not be tolerating outside influences like family and friends affecting their relationship in a negative way. This stemmed from his wife Ashley opening up about how her sister has been putting "stuff in my head" thus making her afraid of everything.

Meanwhile, Nate and Sheila will hit a snag pretty early in their honeymoon. The preview shows Sheila avoiding holding hands with her husband and crying over an issue that was not made clear in the trailer. Nate opens up in his confessional that he felt rejected when his wife refused to hold hands with him.

And as for Cody and Danielle, Cody confesses that he feels like he's forcing a little bit and is planning on pulling back, while Danielle remarks that they will not be able to go anywhere if this is how her husband feels.

The issues are about to arise and the cracks will continue to appear as the newlywed couples go through their first eight weeks of married life. Will they be able to weather the odds together, or realize that they are not, after all, made for each other?

"Married at First Sight" season 5 episode 4 titled "Honeymoons Part 1" airs on Thursday, May 4 at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.