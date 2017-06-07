'Married At First Sight' Season 5 Episode 9 Spoilers: Trust Issues Start to Set In

One of the more controversial reality shows around today, "Married at First Sight," is already on the ninth episode of its fifth season. The couples are starting to come up against trust issues four weeks into their impromptu marriages.

A promo image for Lifetime's "Married at First Sight" as the cover photo on the reality series' official Facebook page.

The summary and title for the next episode for "Married at First Sight" season 5 episode 9 has been released by the production team of the show, as listed by show aggregator site Next Episode.

According to the listing, as posted on this and similar sites, the newest installment of "Married at First Sight" season 5 is titled "Trust." Like what the episode name hints, this week's show will be focused on the trust issues that could arise from a marriage as sudden and unplanned as those featured in this reality series.

The summary for the show has been revealed as well. As outlined in the synopsis, the new episode of "Married at First Sight" is set four weeks after the couples were first married.

The couples have settled in by now, and they are learning to cope with issues related to trust as they start to learn more about their spouses. This episode will highlight some realities that married couples have to face and how these unusual couples will cope with seeing these issues firsthand.

The reality series follows six people who will embark on a most unusual relationship, as they all agree to undertake a legal and binding marriage to a person that they will meet on the show. In episode nine, almost a month has passed since the new couples, all of whom were from the Chicago area, got married and started lived together.

"Married at First Sight" is an adaptation of a Danish reality show, which has been ported over and reformatted for the U.S. audience, according to Deadline. This live social experiment show remains as one of the top-rated series for the network FYI.

Episode 9 of "Married at First Sight" season 5 airs on Thursday, June 8, at 9 p.m. EDT on FYI.