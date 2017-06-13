'Married at First Sight' Season 5 News: Danielle and Cody Open Up About Their Problems

Things are beginning to heat up in "Married at First Sight" season 5 as couples begin to flip-flop on their relationships. One of the couples that don't seem to be getting along is Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek.

Lifetime Danielle DeGroot and Cody Knapek's wedding on "Married at First Sight" season 5.

Danielle and Cody have been arguing frequently on "Married at First Sight" season 5. In the previous week, Cody confronted Danielle, telling her that their relationship felt "forced" and that he just wanted them to be friends.

However, Cody changed his tune when the couple headed to Chicago to visit his parents.

"It came out wrong," Cody told Danielle, as quoted by In Touch Weekly. "I don't want to be friends with you, you're my wife. I just want to be on the same wavelength with you."

This week, things seemed to be getting a little better for Danielle and Cody, who planned a romantic date night for his wife. While fans were desperate to know if they finally consummated their marriage, Cody revealed that they didn't do the deed because he got the cold shoulder again.

"It's frustrating because Danielle said she wants a man that can be assertive and confident," Cody told People. "But it makes it really difficult to be when I'm getting turned down every time I try to step up, be assertive and take the lead.

Cody further revealed that he feels as though Danielle is ready to check out of the marriage. He said that he asked Danielle if she still wanted their marriage to work, to which Danielle replied with a laugh and a joke. Cody reflected that he was hurt because it seemed like Danielle didn't care anymore.

In Danielle's defense, she shared that she and Cody have communication issues.

"I also felt that Cody would cut me off mid-sentence frequently and the way I took that was that he wasn't really listening or interested in what I had to say," Danielle said.

She added that the scheduling conflict for the wedding they were supposed to attend and her best friend's birthday was a huge blow for her. She had asked Cody several times to check the time of wedding, but Cody only did so at the last minute.

"I felt unheard again. I believe that when you're truly into someone, you pay attention to what they have to say," Danielle reflected.

Will Danielle and Cody resolve all their issues and save their marriage?

"Married at First Sight" season 5 airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.