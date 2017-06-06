'Married at First Sight' Season 5 Spoilers, Latest News: Can the Newlyweds Learn to Trust Each Other?

The couples may still not be warming up to their married lives after almost four weeks of being together on the next episode of the reality series "Married at First Sight."

YouTube/LifetimeA screenshot of Danielle from the fifth season of Lifetime's reality television series "Married at First Sight."

According to the official synopsis for the upcoming episode titled "Trust," the three pairs of married strangers will finally be feeling the reality of married life, and their realizations are mostly not very favorable ones. For this particular episode, the couples will be struggling with issues surrounding trust as they gradually draw closer to the eighth week of their marriage — during which, each one of them will have to decide whether to stay married or not.

The 30-year-old dietician, Danielle, and the 26-year-old gym owner, Cody, seem to make up one of the couples whose relationship isn't going well. In the previous episode, the communication and relationship expert Rachel DeAlto paid the couple a visit to talk about their issues and frustrations with each other. DeAlto told them to give their relationship some time to grow.

During the conversation with DeAlto, Cody admitted that what was upsetting him the most was the fact that although he and Danielle haven't yet progressed towards intimacy, he already felt like they were an old married couple.

But after taking the DeAlto's advice to step up and take the lead, Cody planned a romantic evening for himself and his wife. The sight of her husband finally taking charge of things really pleased Danielle and may have just led to the possibility of the couple getting intimate later that night.

And while Sheila and Nate have bonded rather well in the past weeks, considering how they have had quite a rough start, the third couple, Ashley and Anthony, may have just hit a rough patch after DeAlto's visit. The couple's conversation with the expert led Anthony to admit the pressure he always felt being saddled with the responsibility of having to take care of Ashley's affairs. And when Ashley confronted him about it later on, his wife also came to the realization that she never needed him after all.

Will these six former strangers-turned-married couples survive the last four weeks before they will have to decide whether to stay together or move as far away from each other as possible? What new lessons and epiphanies will the upcoming episode be teaching them about themselves and about each other?

"Married at First Sight" season 5 episode 9 airs on Thursday, June 8, at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.