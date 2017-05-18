'Married at First Sight' Season 5 Spoilers, Latest News: Search for Love Nests Puts Newlyweds' Compatibility to the Test

The newlyweds are about to go house hunting in the next episode of the popular reality television series "Married at First Sight." Can the already shaky relationship of Nate and Sheila survive this next step into their married lives?

Facebook/MarriedAtFirstSightPromotional banner for the fifth season of the reality television series "Married at First Sight," now airing on Lifetime.

After an explosive argument broke out on the final day of their honeymoon, Nate, 25, has reportedly told his new wife Sheila, 30, in an off-camera spat that he did not want to be married to her anymore. And although he immediately regretted his hurtful outburst and apologized, the damage has already been done, and it just might be deep enough to put a wedge between them in the earliest and most crucial point of their marital union.

Apparently, Sheila finds Nate's overly competitive nature both overwhelming and upsetting. And when Nate tried to smooth things over and asked to hold hands, he took Sheila's outright rejection as a sign of rejection and disrespect, which did not sit very well with him.

With these differing values and opinions leading them to such heated squabbles, how much more disagreements will they have to deal with when they go out to look for their new home?

A sneak peek for the upcoming episode reveals that things may still not be looking up for the couple, despite previously agreeing to put their past behind them, Nate and Sheila will end up in yet another argument over the house rent.

They want to get a spacious place that can accommodate the two of them and Nate's teen brother, Tyree. But after already setting their rent from $2,000-$2,500 a month, Nate still chooses a four bedroom house priced at $3,300 per month. Will the two of them ever agree on anything at all?

On the other hand, Anthony finds out that his wife Ashley likes storing her shoes in the kitchen cabinets, and it seems that the two of them will also fail to agree on a house that has everything they need except for a personal parking space.

Meanwhile, for their part, newlyweds Danielle and Cody are acting distant towards each other for some reason.

"Married at First Sight" season 5 episode 6 titled "Move-Ins" airs on Thursday, May 18, at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.