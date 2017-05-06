'Married at First Sight' Season 5 Spoilers, Latest News: Will Nate and Sheila's Marriage Last Forever?

It's not even halfway through the current season, and one newly married man is already quite sure where his marriage is heading on Lifetime's reality television series "Married at First Sight."

Facebook/MarriedAtFirstSightPromotional banner for the fifth season of the reality television series "Married at First Sight," now airing on Lifetime.

Nate Duhon, who recently married Sheila Downs in a social experiment that legally bonded three Chicago-based couples who have just seen each other for the first time, seems pretty sure his marriage with his new wife is bound to last.

In an exclusive interview with The Knot, the business manager shared how important it was that he developed a connection with the woman he was going to marry. He also revealed that he felt an instant attraction for his intended wife, despite just meeting her for the first time. He had his doubts that the experts he trusted to make the choice for him might not fully conform to the preferences he had specified, but now, he believes that they may have made the right choice.

"I think that the experts dug in even deeper this season during the casting process," Nate said, further adding that his wife highly impressed him at first sight.

He also got candid enough to admit that he was looking for a physical connection, and shared how relieved he was when Sheila turned out to be "so stunning."

However, in the recent episode of "Married at First Sight," the seemingly perfectly compatible couple ended up being at odds with each other on their Caribbean honeymoon. The two of them fell off their fast-moving jet ski, and his wife found the experience highly upsetting. She did not take her husband's high energy so well either.

"I just want to take it slow, and Nate just has no, like, panic button," Sheila said.

The two of them sought counsel from relationship expert Rachel DeAlto. And although they have managed to patch up their differences, for now, a preview for the next episode shows Nate saying that he thinks "The future of our marriage is not looking too good."

More things are bound to happen between the two of them from this point to the present, which would eventually bring Nate to the mindset he has right now. He even went on to describe his experience on the show as "joyous" during the aforementioned interview.

"Married at First Sight" season 5 airs every Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT on Lifetime.