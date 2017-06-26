'Married to Medicine' Season 5 News: Dr. Jackie, Curtis Try to Work Things Out

"Married to Medicine" stars Dr. Jacqueline and her husband, Curtis Walters, may be going through a rough patch, but they have not given up on their relationship yet. In the upcoming fifth season, fans will witness the couple's last-ditch efforts to save their marriage.

Facebook/BravoThe cast of "Married to Medicine."

In the season finale of "Married to Medicine" season 4, Dr. Jacqueline shocked everyone when she dropped a major bomb about her relationship with Curtis. The latter reportedly slept with another woman, who has no idea he was even married until a photo of them hanging out together made its way around the entertainment blogs and websites.

Despite Curtis' alleged infidelity, he and Dr. Jacqueline were spotted filming a scene together for "Married to Medicine" season 5. In it, the couple enjoys a picnic in one of Atlanta's most historic and most popular landmarks, Piedmont Park.

"Dr. Jackie and Curtis are trying to work things out," an unnamed insider told Urban Belle Magazine, adding, "It will all play out on the show."

The insider went ahead to reveal if divorce is in the future for Dr. Jacqueline and Curtis. While things are doing great, they are just taking things slowly day by day. Still, the former is said to be optimistic that they will stay together.

While things seem to be looking good for Dr. Jacqueline, it is not the case for fellow "Married to Medicine" star Mariah Huq. In a Facebook live video, Huq admitted she is not sure if she will return next season.

"I don't know," Huq said when asked if she is coming back for another season, adding, "No clue. I'm the last to know everything. I'm only the EP (executive producer] and creator, they don't tell me nothing."

Nonetheless, Toya Bush-Harris and Quad Webb-Lunceford have already confirmed their return. "Married to Medicine" season 5 is expected to premiere later this year.