Marvel Cinematic Universe News: Kevin Feige Hints Miles Morales 'Is There Somewhere'

Marvel president Kevin Feige recently hinted that somewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Miles Morales exists.

REUTERS/Brendan McDermidA stunt man dressed as Spider-Man, poses during a photo call for the film ''The Amazing Spider-Man 2'', at the Empire State Building in New York April 25, 2014.

Miles, as Marvel comics fans might know by now, is a later-introduced character who takes on the identity of Spider-Man. In the printed material, Miles is identified as being Black Hispanic and was added to the storyline after Peter Parker died.

While the introduction of Miles' character met some mixed reactions, the number of fans who appreciated the addition of the new Spider-Man outnumbered those who did not, such that many campaigned to see the character on the big screen and possibly being portrayed by Donald Glover.

Miles was also part of an animated series called "Ultimate Spider-Man" on Disney XD and was initially voiced by Glover.

Recently, director Jon Watts confirmed that Glover would also play a role in "Spider-Man: Homecoming" as Aaron Davis aka The Ultimate Prowler — Miles' uncle.

Talking to Comic Book, Watts said he had always wanted to have Glover in the film franchise. He added: "That was one of my first ideas ... I remember all the excitement surrounding him being Spider-Man, you know? And I was like, 'If he's going to be in this movie, who could he be?' So, we're not saying anything specifically, but Aaron Davis having a nephew in New York City... I wouldn't say it's a definite hint, but I think it definitely opens that door."

The same report quoted Feige confirming that Aaron does have a nephew.

Meanwhile, in a different interview with Screen Crush, Feige further explained Watts' hint on Prowler's nephew. When asked if fans will ever see Miles in Marvel's film universe, Feige only said: "But anything that's happened in the books is potential material for us."

However, Feige reiterated that Miles is a major part of an animated "Spider-Man" movie that Sony has in its pipeline. But as far as the Marvel Cinematic Universe is concerned, Feige said: "He's there. He's there somewhere."

In the meantime, the first of a refreshed Spider-Man standalone movie franchise, "Spider-Man: Homecoming" will open in theaters on Friday, July 7, across the United States.