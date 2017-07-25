Marvel Cinematic Universe Panel at San Diego Comic-Con Reveals What Franchise Has in Store for Fans

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) went all out at the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) this weekend with first-look footage of their upcoming films — "Black Panther," "Thor: Ragnarok," and "Avengers: Infinity War." Marvel Studios shared some juicy clips that are sure to make fans drool.

The MCU panel held screenings with scenes as well as never-before-seen clips from their upcoming films. First in the rundown was "Black Panther" with scenes from both the outside and inside the enigmatic kingdom of Wakanda.

The new footage showcased a number of new powers from T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) suit that were not seen in "Captain America: Civil War" as well as scenes of the prince taking down a number of goons. A bar scene also featured Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis) from "Age of Ultron." Overall, the exclusive footage tackled T'Challa's rise after the death of his father.

As for the exclusive footage from "Thor: Ragnarok," the humorous approach seen in the trailers is still present. The scenes mainly featured Thor (Chris Hemsworth) meeting the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) as well as the chaos currently plaguing Asgard.

What is surprising about the footage is that it also featured a scene where the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) appears to be engaging in a conversation with his fellow Avenger, something that hasn't happened yet in the MCU.

Glimpses of "Ant-Man and the Wasp" as well as "Captain Marvel" were also revealed. Although these were lacking in details, they were enough to give fans an idea of what to expect for these two films.

The biggest of the MCU's upcoming films, "Avengers: Infinity War," obviously got a lot of love during SDCC 2017. Most of it revolved around Thanos (Josh Brolin), particularly his new look and the film's plan to make him the Darth Vader of the Marvel franchise.

"Thor: Ragnarok" is set to be released on Nov. 3. It will be followed by "Black Panther" on Feb. 16, 2018, and "Avengers: Infinity War" on May 4, 2018.