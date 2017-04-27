Marvel Executive Confirms 'Avengers 4' Title Will Spoil 'Avengers: Infinity War'

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has recently confirmed that the title for "Avengers 4" actually spoils what happens in the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War."

Facebook/avengersA still from "Avengers: Age of Ultron."

During a recent press event in Los Angeles, California for the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," CinemaBlend asked Feige whether the reason why the "Avengers 4" title will be kept hidden for a while is because it will spoil the plot of "Avengers: Infinity War." Feige responded with a brief, "Yeah, for sure."

The report added that the move to not prematurely reveal the title means the studio wants fans to see "Avengers: Infinity War" with close to no clue on what is going happen or if anyone is not going to survive anything.

It can be recalled that the second Captain America film title, "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," was announced way before fans saw "Marvel's The Avengers" in 2012, and it helped fans figure out at a much earlier time that no matter how tense the situations would be in the 2012 film, Captain America would somehow survive.

Meanwhile, reports recall that the "Avengers 4" film used to be referred to as "Avengers: Infinity War Part II." However, the tone changed after brothers Anthony and Joe Russo were listed as directors for the two upcoming "Avengers" films.

On the other hand, it is a known fact that earlier phases of the Marvel Cinematic

Universe movie roadmap will lead to the incredible battle between the superheroes versus the Mad Titan Thanos.

It is now a common question whether Thanos is going to survive "Avengers: Infinity War" and will remain a character in "Avengers 4." When CinemaBlend asked Feige that question, the Marvel Studios president only said: "They're two very different movies. That's all I'll say."

"Avengers: Infinity War" is slated to premiere on May 4, 2018 while the yet to be titled "Avengers 4" movie is scheduled for a 2019 release.