'Marvel Generations' Plot Spoilers, Latest News: Solicitation Info Reveals Details About Strange Upcoming Team-Ups

Solicitation information and cover images for the first five issues of Marvel's upcoming limited anthology comic book series, "Generations," have been released. Each issue will feature a team-up of a classic Marvel superhero and that hero's modern-day counterpart in an adventure that either pits them against one of the world's most powerful mutants or against each other.

Facebook/MarvelPromotional image for the upcoming limited ten-issue anthology comic book series “Generations.”

The ten-issue anthology comic book series is set to debut later this year, with each issue written and drawn by a different creative team. And since each 40-page one-shot story is written by the writer of the character's current ongoing series, Comicbook.com deduces that the upcoming series will affect the modern Marvel era in some ways, despite the team-ups being the result of time travel.

"The Unworthy Thor & the Mighty Thor," written by Jason Aaron, will send the modern-day Thor back to ancient Egypt where she will encounter a younger Odinson who is not yet worthy of his legacy. Can the two of them effectively team-up and stand against one of the world's most powerful mutants, Apocalypse? And does Apocalypse play a hand in the imminent time displacement of the other modern-day heroes?

In "Phoenix & Jean Grey," written by Cullen Bunn, a teenage Jean is determined to do everything to avoid the fate that befell her predecessor. However, a trip back in time pits her against a newly possessed Phoenix. Will Jean eventually learn what she needs to do in order to avoid this fate, or will this encounter only prove that her fate has been sealed all along?

The brief synopsis for Greg Pak's "Banner Hulk & the Totally Awesome Hulk" teases an encounter between Bruce and Amadeus that can either lead to friendship or rivalry. On the other hand, Tom Taylor's "Wolverine & All-New Wolverine" will feature the anticipated team-up of Laura and Logan, and Kelly Thompson's "Hawkeye & Hawkeye" pits Kate against an inexplicably younger Clint.

Each comic book is priced at $4.99 and is expected to launch sometime in August.