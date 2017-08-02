'Marvel Legacy' News, Release Date: New Artwork Shows Roster of Marvel Superheroes From 1,000,000 BC

Facebook/avengers 'Avengers: Infinity War' premieres May 4, 2018, while 'Avengers 4' premieres May 3, 2019.

As the new issue of "Marvel Legacy" introduces an all-new team of Avengers this fall, the studio has released a new piece of artwork showing the group's members from way back in 1,000,000 B.C. The upcoming soft reboot is set to arrive soon and will introduce the oldest iteration of the Marvel superheroes who will pave the way for the future of the Marvel Universe.

In the new artwork released by Marvel, the avengers from 1,000,000 B.C.—Starbrand, Phoenix, Odin, Agamotto, the first Iron Fist, the first Black Panther, and Ghost Rider-- are all present. Aside from the prehistoric roster of Marvel heroes, the art also included the text, "Who are the Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C.?"

After Hydra Captain America tried to wreak havoc in the "Secret Empire," "Generations" has started to rebuild the lost trust among Marvel's roster of heroes. Thus the studio is bringing in "Marvel Legacy," to help fans take a trip down memory lane and revisit the origins of the entire Marvel narrative.

Marvel previously announced that a new "Marvel Legacy" was being developed by "Star Wars" writer Jason Aaron and "Secret Wars" artist Esad Ribic. According to Marvel Editor-in-Chief Axel Alonso, the upcoming comic book will serve as "a new initiative that will take things back to our iconic history, with a firm eye on the future." The upcoming book will reportedly include stories that will remind Marvel fans why despite the tough competition, the studio is still the top name in fiction.

When Marvel made the announcement last month, the studio said in a statement, "Our titles will unearth gems from Marvel's rich history, remind readers of connections between characters, and usher in the return of some major characters who've been missed. Above all else, we want to inject our comics with a massive dose of fun!"

"Marvel Legacy" will hit comic stands on Sept. 27.