'Marvel Legacy' News, Release Date: Odin Able to Carry Thor's Hammer in New Comic Art

Facebook/Avengers Chris Hemsworth as Thor

"Marvel Legacy" is arriving this fall and a new comic art featuring the full roster of the Avengers from 1,000,000 BC was recently dropped. As the upcoming issue explores the first-ever superhero team-up in the history of the Marvel Universe, fans will also get to know more about Odin, Thor's father.

In the "Legacy" poster previously released by Marvel, Odin was shown wielding Mjolnir, his son's enchanted hammer. Although Ghost Rider's depiction in the poster caught the attention of many fans, it was Odin that left more fans intrigued, making them wonder just how he was able to carry Mjolnir, considering that it was thought to be designed only for the God of Thunder.

Marvel fans know that Mjolnir is a powerful hammer that only serves its purpose when it is handled by Thor or someone worthy. This hammer is made of the strong metal Uru and was "forged in the heart of a dying star." In the first "Thor" movie, fans saw how this hammer could only be lifted by someone worthy to wield it, who was practically nobody else but Thor. Because of the new "Legacy" poster, however, fans are left to wonder how Odin seemed to be able to lift it effortlessly more than a million years ago.

In "The Mighty Thor # 12," the Jane Foster version of Thor journeyed to Omnipotence City and discovered the untold origin of Mjolnir. This arc explained that the enchanted hammer existed before Thor Odinson by at least thousands of years.

While the recent iterations of the "Thor" series depict Odin as being unable to carry Mjolnir, the new poster featuring the prehistoric heroes proves that in the past, he was able to do it with so much ease. Probably, a million years ago, some threat was so big and dire for Asgard to take that Odin temporarily removed the hammer's enchantment so he could use it to fight the adversary. Fans will get to know the reason behind that in the upcoming comics by Marvel.

"Marvel Legacy # 1" hits stores on Sept. 27.