Marvel News and Updates: The Right Order of Events in MCU, as Told by Each Film

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is as compelling as it sounds. With films studded with heroes and villains, it can get confusing to watch, especially if one would like to follow a coherent storyline. Considering the upcoming release of more films operating in Marvel's fictional universe, there is a need to understand how all these come together to create what the comic has always been known for. To help guide enthusiasts and fans, here is a comprehensive guide on how to watch the Marvel films in an order that makes sense.

The list was published by CNET. And logically, it is best to start a Marvel binge watching session with "Captain America: The First Avenger." Since he is been around for decades, one should get a general feel of what Marvel's iconic Avengers are, aside from giving impressive fight scenes and utilizing their powers for the good.

After getting a preview of the Marvel universe, the film next on the list is 2011's "Iron Man," which features Robert Downey Jr.'s iconic character as the playboy billionaire and genius Tony Stark. It gives a good contrast to the seemingly centuries-old universe that Captain America finds himself in. Given Iron Man's gadgets and technology, the order of films could find one wondering if Captain America's mind exploded with all the things that Tony's generation has achieved while he was underwater.

"The Incredible Hulk" introduces the rage-powered Bruce Banner, who is portrayed by Edward Norton. Although it still features Captain America stuck in ice, it is a good film to watch for fans of the big, green hero. "Iron Man 2" and "Thor" follow as they arrange all the pieces of the puzzle that will make up the next film, "The Avengers."

Meanwhile, "Iron Man 3," "Thor: The Dark World," and "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" take place after the events in New York. The films find each hero in their own worlds, and how they function after the traumatic events of the intergalactic fight that occurred in "The Avengers."

There is a lot more about the MCU that fans can enjoy. Of course, it is perfectly okay to start with whatever film features a favorite hero, but there is value in understanding the universe they operate in.