Marvel Offers a Closer Look at Thor's New Gladiator Armor in 'Thor: Ragnarok'

Marvel has released a new art piece showcasing the gladiator armor that Thor wears in the movie "Thor: Ragnarok."

Facebook/Thor"Thor: Ragnarok" is coming to cinemas on Nov. 3, 2017.

As the new film features the epic battle between the Incredible Hulk and the God of Thunder, fans can expect to see new garments for the two Marvel superheroes.

Thor's new look was also featured outside the convention center where the upcoming Comic Con 2017 will be held in San Diego, California. The banner for "Thor: Ragnarok" was displayed along with one for another MCU film, "Black Panther." Both movies are expected to have a strong presence at the San Diego Comic Con next month.

Captured by freelance photographer Pat Loika, a snap of the banners recently made the rounds on Twitter and gave a closer look at the key art also featured on the movie's official poster unveiled back in April. Fans can see that based on the banner, Thor's new gladiator armor in the film will feature a unique design.

Meanwhile, Marvel concept artist Andy Park recently shared another detailed image of the Asgardian wearing his new gladiator armor in the upcoming film. The art was also included on the cover of "Marvel: Creating the Cinematic Universe," an upcoming book from Marvel and the Queensland Art Gallery/Gallery of Modern Art in Australia.

Park took to Twitter to share the cover illustration for the upcoming Marvel book. "Closeup of top part of the cover illustration I did for @QAGOMA Marvel Creating the Cinematic Universe book," he wrote in his post, as he tagged Thor portrayer Chris Hemsworth. Currently, the book - along with several other art pieces - is on display at the gallery in Australia.

Directed by Taika Waititi, "Thor: Ragnarok" stars Hemsworth as the Asgardian God of Thunder, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Cate Blanchett as Hela, Sir Anthony Hopkins as Odin, and a lot more. The film is set to hit theaters on Nov. 3.