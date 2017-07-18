'Marvel Powers United VR' Coming to Oculus Rift in 2018

Marvel Entertainment and Oculus Studios are teaming up to bring an action-packed, multiplayer co-op title exclusively to the Oculus Rift. "Marvel Powers United VR" will let gamers play as their favorite Marvel character and fight evil using their signature powers and weapons.

YouTube/Marvel Entertainment A screenshot from the "Marvel Powers United VR" trailer.

The announcement was made during the D23 Expo last weekend. In the released trailer, three seemingly everyday people don their VR headsets and touch controllers and take on the identity of the Hulk, Captain Marvel and Rocket Raccoon.

The three superheroes come with their own unique set of skills, such as Hulk's seismic punch, Rocket Raccoon's blasters and scatter rifle and Captain Marvel's photon beams and flight. So far, only three heroes have been showcased but the roster is expected to expand with Oculus announcing that more than a dozen more heroes are to be revealed.

A demo at D23 Expo 2017 was held after the announcement trailer showed three players working cooperatively at different locations of the map. The title will be mission-based with a number of Marvel villains also set to make an appearance.

Player perspective in "Marvel Powers United VR" will depend on which characters are featured. For example, Hulk's perspective will be much higher compared to Rocket Raccoon's due to their differences in height. Some characters will also have additional quirks to add realism such as the presence of Raccoon's snout on the screen.

Players will have limited movement due to the Oculus Rift but are fully capable of utilizing the touch controllers. Players with ranged abilities project them through their hands or in Raccoon's case, his weapons.

The upcoming title is touted by Marvel, Sanzaru and Oculus as "one of the most action-packed games" arriving next year. So, for those who want a hands-on experience, the developers will be holding demo for San Diego Comic-Con attendees at the Marvel booth from July 19 to 23.

"Marvel Powers United VR" is set to be released in 2018.