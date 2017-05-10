Marvel Teases Upcoming 'Crazy' Virtual Reality Games, With Announcements Happening 'Soon'

Marvel is ready to take the next step in gaming by dipping its toes into virtual reality or VR, which is deemed the future of video games.

(Photo: YouTube/Insomniac Games)A screenshot of the "Spider-Man" PS4 game, one of the many Marvel video game titles in the works.

In an interview with GameSpot, Marvel senior vice president of games and innovation Jay Ong said that they are "absolutely" ready to give VR a try, adding they already made some efforts.

"In fact, we did a deep dive in looking at the space towards the end of last year, and it offers some pretty incredible opportunities, in terms of delivering really cool experiences. We can't say anything yet, but believe me, we're not shying away from it," he went on to say.

Ong said that they have grand vision for VR. He recalled how he and his team dreamed of "irrational and crazy" console games that now came to life.

"In VR, we have that same ambition. We think if we do something there, it shouldn't be just for the novelty of it. It should be something that defines the platform, that defines the experience," he said, emphasizing that they will make the most out of the system.

Ong confirmed that they are working on some VR projects at the moment, but none that he can talk about yet. He did say that they will reveal details "soon."

He played coy when asked if fans can expect an announcement of a Marvel VR game at the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) next month.

Ong did say that a big part of the future of the Marvel video game franchise heavily includes VR. "Absolutely expect some announcements in VR, that's something we're really excited about," he teased.

"I think our fans are going to go crazy. [...] We see VR in the same way we see the other platforms in terms of if you want to do something, you need to do something truly amazing," Ong gushed.