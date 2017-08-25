'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' Gameplay Trailer Revealed, Producer Talks Powers of Infinity Stones

Facebook/marvelvscapcom 'Marvel vs. Capcom' was showcased at Gamescom 2017.

Capcom recently showcased "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" at the ongoing Gamescom 2017, bringing a new gameplay trailer along with it.

The gameplay trailer found Ghost Rider and Firebrand teaming up against Jedah and Dormammu. The use of the new Infinity Stones, particularly the Soul Stone, was also shown in the video.

The highly anticipated fighter game goes back to the two-on-two format, down from the previous three-on-three. While speaking with IGN and showing off some gameplay at the event, producer Peter Rosas revealed that Capcom decided to return to the old format in order to make it easier for players who were new to the franchise.

Rosas also demonstrated the selection menu where players got to pick two characters to play on their team. After that, the player can choose an accompanying Infinity Stone to help them during the battle. Each Infinity Stone has two functions: an Infinity Surge and an Infinity Storm. The Infinity Surge can be utilized anytime during combat, while the Infinity Storm is described as a "grand action" that allows players to "break a combat law associated with that stone." For example, the Soul Stone's Surge action will leech the opponent's energy and its Storm action will revive a character who has already been knocked out.

Another thing Rosas discussed was the stages featured in "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite." One such stage contained elements from both Capcom's Dark Kingdom and Marvel's "Doctor Strange" film released in 2016.

"Every stage is a mixed world where we combine two aspects of key areas in both universes," Rosas said.

Earlier this month, Marvel Entertainment released the full story trailer of "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite." It found Ultron and Sigma fusing together to threaten all life. With already two Infinity Stones in their possession and Jedah wreaking havoc elsewhere, the Marvel and Capcom characters must band together to save the universe.

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" will be released on Sept. 19.

Watch the gameplay trailer and full story trailer below: