'Marvel vs Capcom Infinite' Latest News: Four New Characters Added to Game's Roster

YouTube/Marvel vs Capcom A still image from a scene of the latest trailer released for "Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite," introducing Frank West and Spider-Man, among other new fighters.

Four new fighters have been announced for "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite," as announced during the Marvel Games panel at San Diego Comic-con, on Thursday, July 20. Spider-Man, Frank West from "Dead Rising," Nemesis from "Resident Evil" and Haggar from "Final Fight" all made it to the game's roster for this iteration of the crossover series.

A new gameplay trailer for "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" has been released online on the heels of the San Diego Comic-con announcement, showing off some of the moves of the four newly introduced characters. With this batch of new fighters, the game producers look to be turning the spotlight on some of the series regulars once again.

For Capcom's side of the crossover, Nemesis from "Resident Evil 3" comes in with a rocket launcher, alongside Haggar from the classic "Final Fight."

For their intro, Frank West, in his middle-aged photographer slash zombie hunter form, joins Marvel's Spider-Man, who is shown in his classic costume.

The gameplay trailer also featured the newly introduced Gamora showing off the capabilities of the Mind Stone's "Infinity Storm" ability, as well as a few combo moves with Thanos.

With this reveal, this brings the total of confirmed characters for "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" to 28, as listed by Games Radar.

The four new fighters introduced in the San Diego Comic-con follow after the unveiling of Jedah Dohma from Darkstalkers, who was first shown in action during an Evo 2017 showcase match during the final stages of the tournament. The preview showed the "Darkstalkers" anti-hero battling Ultron and Mega Man to highlight his mobility-focused moveset.

The latest installment of the crossover fighting series is set to launch on Sept. 19 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

The video below shows off the fighting style of the four new characters, as well as a preview of the Mind Stone ability, for "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite."