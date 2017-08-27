'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' News: Abilities of More Infinity Stones Detailed Further

YouTube courtesy of Marvel vs Capcom Jedah uses the Infinity Storm ability of the Soul Stone inside 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite'

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" will feature gameplay-changing elements known as Infinity Stones, and these are things players will definitely have to account for whenever they are about enter any match.

A total of six Infinite Stones are included in the upcoming fighting game, and all of them provide access to special abilities – Infinity Surge and Infinity Storm skills – that can come in handy in different situations.

One of the Infinity Stones that has been talked about more recently is the Soul Stone.

YouTuber "Maximilian Dood" recently went deep on the Soul Stone, detailing what it has to offer in a recently published video.

First off, the Soul Stone's Infinity Surge ability steals a bit of life from an opponent to replenish the player's own supply. It is a useful enough ability, but the Soul Stone really shines when its Infinity Storm ability is activated.

Once the Infinite Storm ability of the Soul Stone is used, a fallen teammate can be revived. On top of that, both characters will now show up onscreen. During this window of time that both characters are onscreen, they can both deal damage to the single enemy opposing them.

The Mind Stone is also one that players will likely find helpful inside "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" since it can be used to make opponents dizzy and to regenerate the Hyper Combo Gauge, according to the Marvel vs. Capcom Wiki.

The Reality Stone is one designed to deal damage using projectiles and the powers of the elements.

Previously, a Game Informer article also featured details related to the three other Infinity Stones.

The Power Stone can be used to create a wall bounce or increase the damage a character can deal, while the Space Stone features abilities that can pull opponents or even trap them inside a small area.

Lastly, the Time Stone allows players to move through projectiles and speed up the recovery times for different attacks.

Players will be able to try out all these Infinity Stones themselves as soon as "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is released on Sept. 19.