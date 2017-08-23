'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' News: Additional Story Mode Details Revealed, Special Battles and Characters To Be Featured

Specific conditions may need to be met when going through Story Mode battles

Ultron Sigma is the main villain of 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's' Story Mode

Ever since "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" was first announced, developers have been touting its Cinematic Story Mode and hinted that this was a part of the fighting game they wanted fans to pay close attention to.

For those unaware, the game's story mode is going to be different in a few ways.

First and foremost, the story that will be told is an original storyline, one that has not been featured yet in any other Marvel or Capcom property. On top of that, the mode also pits players against an original opponent in the form of Ultron Sigma, a combination of Marvel's Ultron and Capcom's Sigma.

Even the stages to be featured in the mode have been designed to fit in with the narrative, as they are amalgams of varied Marvel and Capcom locations.

Still, there may be some Story Mode details that players may be unaware of.

Recently, the folks over at Game Informer were able to try out a build of "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite," and in the process, they also got a better look at the game's Story Mode.

Apparently, Story Mode will feature some special battles.

The Game Informer report highlighted the battles against some opponents that came with special conditions. To be more specific, at a certain point in the Story Mode, players may need to defeat several enemy soldiers within a set amount of time. Failure to do so may lead to players needing to do that section again.

Story Mode will reportedly feature some interesting cameos as well, with M.O.D.O.K. and a Monster Hunter mentioned in particular. These characters are not part of the game's current roster, though perhaps developers could still add them eventually as downloadable content.

It certainly appears as though developers have done what they can to make "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's" Story Mode stand out from the ones offered in other fighting games, and fans will be able to go through it themselves as soon as this title is released on Sept. 19.