'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' News: Arcade Mode Expected to Feature Up to Eight Battles

A new main antagonist is featured inside 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite'

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is going to arrive with an Arcade Mode on launch day, and it sounds like this component of the game will be similar to what fans have seen in the past.

The folks from Collectible 506 recently had an opportunity to get an early look at the new fighting game and thanks to that, new details about what Arcade Mode will be like have now been provided.

Shoryuken forums member "Doctrine Dark" provided translations of the highlights of the Collectible 506 article.

First off, it was revealed that the Arcade Mode was made accessible featured eight different battles.

The first six of these battles are going to be of the standard variety. They will be two-on-two matches featuring the characters that the player has chosen to go up against randomly put together teams by the AI. It is unclear if Marvel or Capcom alliances will be considered in the AI pairings.

Once players manage to go through those first six fights, they will then move to the special portion of "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's" Arcade Mode.

The seventh battle is going to be with a mini-boss, but the identity of this character was not shared. The only clue provided is that the identity of this mini-boss should be known by those fans who have been following the game's development.

The eighth and final battle will be against the main antagonist, which in all likelihood, will be Ultron Sigma.

It is also apparently going to be worth players' time to go through Arcade Mode as they can unlock some special items for successfully doing so.

There are endings that have reportedly been made for all of the game's characters and on top of that, players will also be able to unlock new colors for the fighters they complete Arcade Mode with.

It sounds like the developers are going to offer a robust Arcade Mode in "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite," and fighting game fans will be able to try it out themselves as soon as the game is released on Sept. 19.