'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' News: Capcom Reveals New Characters; Launch in September

Capcom has just revealed the September release date and additional playable characters for the upcoming fighting game "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite."

CapcomPromotional image for "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite."

As the title suggests, the franchise has been combining the best of the Marvel and Capcom worlds. The "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" will feature the same fighting game format. However, it will put characters in two-on-two battles instead of the usual three-on-three setup in its predecessor titles.

On Tuesday, Capcom announced that "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" will be released on Sept. 19 on PlayStation 4, Windows PC, and Xbox One. Along with that information, Capcom revealed that players are going to enjoy game modes other than the Story campaign, such as Arcade, Training, and Mission.

Meanwhile, Capcom has announced that the "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" roster of playable characters will also feature Marvel characters Ultron, Hulk, Thor, Hawkeye, Rocket Raccoon plus more heroes native to Capcom such as Chun-Li, Strider Hiryu, and Chris Redfield.

Apart from the recently added eight characters, Capcom has already confirmed that Captain America, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Mega Man X, Morrigan Aensland, and Ryu will also be in the game. Meanwhile, Sigma will be introduced as a downloadable content.

In the same announcement, Capcom teased: "In Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, not only will combatants from both sides be hurled into chaos, but they'll also be hounded by the game's titanic new threat – Ultron Sigma, a fusion of two of the most menacing mechanoids from the Marvel and Capcom universes."

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's" gameplay narrative mainly revolves in Ultron and Sigma forming an alliance after agreeing that living biological creatures should be eliminated. With the help of the Infinity Stones, they created a fusion character to be known as Ultron Sigma. They will then mix together the worlds of Marvel and Capcom but with the goal that Ultron Sigma will dominate it. Heroes of Marvel and Capcom will then have to defeat Ultron Sigma and stop his evil plans.