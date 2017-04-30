'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' News: Devs Outline DLC Plans, Confirm Sigma as First Post-Launch Roster Addition

The recent announcement of "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's" release date – currently set for Sept. 19 – has fighting game fans excited, but there may be reasons for them to remain invested and interested even after they get the new title on launch day.

YouTube courtesy of Marvel vs CapcomSigma is the first post-launch DLC character confirmed for 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite'

Similar to many mainstream titles, "Infinite" will also feature its fair share of downloadable content, and developers recently revealed more about what fans can expect.

First off, developers shared in a recent post on the Capcom Unity blog, that the "2017 Character Pass" will be included with the Deluxe and Collector's editions. This DLC pass grants players access to six different post-launch roster additions, and developers noted that the first of them will be none other than Sigma.

An exact release date for Sigma's arrival remains unknown at this point.

No clues pertaining to the identities of the other five DLC characters included in the pass have been shared thus far, though they are all expected to be revealed and released before the end of the year.

While it remains unconfirmed, the developers deciding to call it the "2017 Character Pass" could be a not-so-subtle hint that more DLC passes will be released in the coming years, but fighting game fans will just have to stay tuned to see if that is the indeed case.

Players who are planning to purchase "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" should also know that they will only be able to add the DLC characters to the game's roster using real world money.

Speaking recently to TrustedReviews, producer Mike Evans shared that the upcoming game "will not feature dual-currency," eschewing the model used by "Street Fighter V." Evans added that the DLC system included in "Infinite" is "more traditional."

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is set to be released for the PC, PS4 and the Xbox One.