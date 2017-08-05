'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' News: Dormammu and Firebrand To Be Showcased During Gamescom

Dormammu and Firebrand have been featured previously in the 'Marvel vs. Capcom' series

The official "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" roster is still growing, with two of its newest members announced just recently.

Developers announced recently via the game's Facebook page that the Dread Dormammu and Firebrand the Red Blaze will be playable characters.

In addition to unveiling that Dormammu and Firebrand are the latest roster additions, developers also revealed that both characters will be showcased during Gamescom. To be more specific, gameplay featuring the two will be shown on Aug. 22.

Long-time fans of this fighting game franchise likely know a little something about Dormammu and Firebrand, seeing as how they have been featured in the series previously.

Beginning with Marvel's Dormammu, this immensely powerful supervillain has an interesting moveset. Though not the most mobile character, he is more than capable of eliminating enemies even from a distance.

Dormammu has numerous attacks that feature magical flames in his arsenal, and they can even spring forth from the ground that his enemies are standing on. If he deems it necessary, Dormammu can even draw upon the Dark Dimension to unleash even more devastating attacks.

In all likelihood, Dormammu will still feature moves like those in "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite."

As for Firebrand, this other roster addition also features a unique moveset.

While Firebrand also uses fire attacks, those are not the most notable elements of his arsenal. In stark contrast to Dormammu, Firebrand is a very mobile character and he can even fly for a while. Once in the air, he can then swoop in and catch enemies off guard.

Fans will see soon enough if Firebrand will feature a similar moveset in the upcoming fighting game.

More members of "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's" roster should be revealed in the weeks ahead, and the game itself is already set to be released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Sept. 19.