'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' News: Dormammu, Firebrand and Ghost Rider to Make Their Debuts at Gamescom

New members of 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's' roster to be showcased on Aug. 22

Twitter courtesy of @marvelvscapcom 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' will be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on Sept. 19

Gamescom will be an important event for "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite," with new members of the fighting game's roster expected to make their official debuts during that event.

Currently, fans can count on seeing at least three new characters once Gamescom gets underway later this month.

The first of this trio is the recently revealed Ghost Rider.

Announced recently via the game's official Twitter account, Ghost Rider is a character likely to be familiar to a sizable portion of the fanbase as he was also featured in "Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3."

As fans may have guessed from his appearance, Ghost Rider has control over fire, but it is a special kind of this particular element. Ghost Rider can utilize this special type of flame in numerous ways and opponents unfortunate enough to be in its path may find themselves damaged heavily.

Notably, Ghost Rider is not the only fire-using "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" character who will be shown off during Gamescom.

Previously, developers announced via the game's official Facebook page that they are also set to showcase the Dread Dormammu and Firebrand the Red Blaze sometime during the upcoming gaming event.

Both Dormammu and Firebrand can use flames to attack their opponents.

Dormammu's flame attacks are probably stronger than the ones Firebrand uses, but opponents should still be wary of both, because if they are not, they will get burned.

Similar to Ghost Rider, Dormammu and Firebrand have also been featured previously in the "Marvel vs. Capcom" series. All three of them were even present in "Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3."

It is still unclear how many more members of the roster will be unveiled in the weeks ahead, so fans will likely want to make sure to tune in to Gamescom on Aug. 22 so that they do not miss out on any surprise character reveals.

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is set to be released on Sept. 19.