'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' News: Famous Duo Added to Roster; More MCU and Marvel TV Characters Expected

Hot on the heels of the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," Capcom announces the entrance of Rocket Raccoon to the "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" roster.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore)A statue of "Guardians of the Galaxy" character Rocket Raccoon at the 2014 San Diego Comic-Con International.

The announcement was made in a video showing off the gun-toting Guardian in action. Interestingly, Groot was also in the clip, but there was no mention of the character joining Rocket as a playable character.

Groot was seen doing the brawling in the clip with Rocket on his back. If he is not playable in "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite," Cinema Blend posits that Groot is simply a summon character for Rocket.

If not, it could be that Rocket and Groot will be counted as one character, but the control of the "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" players is mainly on the former.

It is also believed that Rocket and Groot's designs for the game will be primarily based on their appearances in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films. Rocket's is heavily inspired from the recently released sequel.

Fans are expecting more content from the "Marvel Cinematic Universe" to make it to the game. In fact, the first downloadable content (DLC) for "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" will feature costumes from "Thor: Ragnarok," namely Warrior Thor and Gladiator Hulk.

(Photo: Marvel/Capcom) A screenshot of Thor and Hulk from "Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite."

Event Hubs believe that a lot of the ongoing and upcoming Marvel projects both for the big and the small screen could impact the content that fans will see in the fighting game.

For starters, there is the highly anticipated "Spider-Man: Homecoming" film. With the big excitement surrounding the movie, it is impossible for Marvel not to come up with something for the game. The wall-crawler is expected to be part of the roster with an announcement that fans expect will be made in a big event.

There is also "Defenders" mini-series (each member of the ensemble has their own show) and even "The Punisher" spinoff. It is expected that "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" will be heavily influenced on what's going on in the TV and film media as well.