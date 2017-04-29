'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' News: Gameplay Trailer Offers a Look at One of the Infinity Stones in Action

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is expected to feature some new characters, revamped gameplay mechanics and even an original storyline. However, those are not the only elements that will set this game apart from previous installments of the series.

YouTube courtesy of Marvel vs CapcomThe Space Infinity Stone is one of six Infinity Stones that will be usable inside 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite'

That is because Infinity Stones will now factor in to how battles turn out.

A new gameplay trailer shows how these Infinity Stones can come into play.

Specifically, fans can see Ultron using the power of the Space Infinity Stone against Hawkeye.

From the looks of it, the Space Infinity Stone looks to be one powerful item inside the game, capable of affecting the flow of combat instantaneously.

Developers then further detailed how the Space Infinity Stone can be used in combat.

According to a new post on the Capcom Unity blog, players can use the Infinity Surge skill of the Space Stone to drag their opponents forcibly towards them.

If that is not enough to get the job done, players can also opt to use the Infinity Storm skill of the Space Stone, which will lead to the opponent getting trapped inside a prism for a certain amount of time, rendering them vulnerable to attacks.

Notably, the Space Infinity Stone is just one of the different special items that players can use whenever they are fending off opponents inside "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite."

In an earlier post on the Capcom Unity blog, developers revealed that there are six different Infinity Stones that will be made available to players, though it is unclear what the other five will be at this point.

Along with the Infinity Stones, there will also be new moves featured in the game that should significantly impact how battles turn out.

Players will be able to try out the new moves and the Infinity Stones as soon as "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is officially released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One on Sept. 19.