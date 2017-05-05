'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' News: How the Latest Installment of the Series Differs From Its Predecessors

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is the latest installment in what is a fairly well-established fighting game series, and it is changing up the franchise's formula in a few different ways.

Capcom UnityA new villian is waiting for players inside 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite'

Right off the bat, what longtime fans of the franchise may notice is that "Infinite" features a visual style that is quite different from what they may have gotten used to before.

Producer Mike Evans elaborated on this matter during a recent interview with Eurogamer. According to Evans, with "Infinite" now utilizing Unreal Engine 4, the intent is to go in a "more cinematic direction" with the visuals.

Evans pointed out that the "cinematic" visual style featured in the upcoming game is not quite like the styles used by "Marvel vs. Capcom 2" and "Marvel vs. Capcom 3" which had distinctive looks themselves.

The changes do not end there, however, as "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" will also feature a new storyline.

In the game's Story Mode, players will have to find a way to take down the immensely powerful Ultron Sigma, a new villain born out of Marvel's Ultron and Capcom's Sigma forging an alliance and fusing together, according to a post on the Capcom Unity blog.

Ultron Sigma will likely be capable of using attacks players are not familiar with, and players will have to adjust to them on the fly if they want to win.

Gameplay is also changing significantly as well, with the controls of "Infinite" expected to be simpler and more accommodating to newcomers, though they are also intended to reward players who really spend the time to understand them carefully.

Infinity Stones are also getting thrown into the mix, and these are wild cards that can quickly change how a battle is going regardless of which characters are involved.

Fighting game fans will be able to experience exactly how "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" differs from its predecessors as soon as it is officially released on Sept. 19.