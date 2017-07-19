'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' News: Jedah Previewed in Latest Gameplay Video

YouTube courtesy of Marvel vs Capcom Jedah about to unleash a powerful attack inside 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite'

The official "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" roster is continuing to grow, and just recently, developers confirmed the addition of none other than Jedah Dohma.

Capcom fans will quickly recognize Jedah from the "Darkstalkers" series where he serves as one of the main villains.

Jedah's appearance is striking, intimidating and is also somewhat reminiscent of the Grim Reaper.

As seen on the Capcom Wikia, Jedah can attack his opponents in different ways. He also likes to use many weapons in battle. His wings have the ability to turn into bladed weapons such as scythes, and Jedah uses these to damage his enemies.

Jedah can even use his blood to attack the opponents in front of him. It is fair to say that he has one of the more interesting arsenals of any fighting game character and developers have offered a little preview of the attacks he can use inside "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite."

Right off the bat, fans will be able to see Jedah wielding all kinds of bladed weapons to fight. One of his stronger attacks even has him turn into what is essentially a giant spinning blade going at high speed and continuously dealing damage to the opponent unfortunate enough to be caught up in his way.

It also looks as though Jedah will have some kind of projectile attack in the new fighting game.

What is still unclear is if Jedah will be able to utilize his blood as a weapon just like he did in those earlier "Darkstalkers" games, so fans curious to see and learn more about this newly announced character will have to stay tuned.

Jedah is not the final member of the upcoming fighting game's roster and there are expected to be more announced in the future.

Fighting game fans will be able to take control of Jedah and the other characters in "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" as soon as it is released on Sept. 19.