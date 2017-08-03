'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' News: Learn More About the Cinematic Story Featured

Capcom Unity A new villian is waiting for players inside 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite'

One of the key features of "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is its cinematic story, an addition meant to give the game some more substance and to please the fans who want real, single-player content.

What is interesting about this story is that it is one that will be told only by the game and it even features some unique elements.

For instance, no good story is without a villain worthy of being feared and loathed, and in "Infinite," that character is none other than Ultron Sigma.

Ultron Sigma, as his name gives away, is the result of Marvel's Ultron and Capcom's Sigma banding together to form a new, more imposing entity that even the world's mightiest heroes will struggle against.

That is why it may be necessary for some villains to set aside their nefarious goals momentarily and focus on taking down Ultron Sigma first.

The second story trailer released for the game even shows a brief sequence of a well-known villain seemingly showing that he will lend a helping hand in the fight against this new foe. To be more specific, Gamora is shown asking Thanos for some assistance in finding the Infinity Stones.

During a recent appearance at Comic-Con, producer Mike Evans even shared that there is more for fans to see with regards to Gamora and Thanos, CBR reported. Evans shared a story about how Gamora pointed out that Ultron Sigma's goals could directly conflict with what Thanos wants, and thus, he should probably help out.

It will be interesting to see if other villains decide to lend a helping hand as well, or if they may surprise fans by siding with Ultron Sigma.

Fighting game fans will be able to learn more about the cinematic story contained inside "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" as soon as the game is released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on Sept. 19.