'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' News: Lengthy Gameplay Trailer Previews Recently Revealed Roster Members

More 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' gameplay to be shown during Gamescom

Twitter courtesy of @marvelvscapcom 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' will be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on Sept. 19

There is new gameplay footage for "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" available online and it features some of the more recently revealed members of the roster.

Developers showed off the new characters during a presentation at the PlayStation Experience South East Asia event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A recent report from DualShockers contained a video featuring the gameplay showcased during the event.

Among the fighters fans got to see in action was Spider-Man.

Spider-Man, of course, is one of the most recognizable Marvel characters and he has also appeared in earlier installments of this fighting game franchise, so many fans should be quite familiar with him by now. Spider-Man still utilizes that familiar, low to the ground stance of his. And as fans would expect, he is quite agile as well, which helps him land strong strikes quickly.

Gamora was also featured during the event. Gamora is a highly skilled combatant capable of standing toe-to-toe against even the mightiest foes. She is also an expert at using different kinds of weapons, though it appears that the sword is the one she will be wielding in "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite."

Also showcased in the gameplay video are two Capcom heavyweights in the form of "Final Fight's" Haggar and "Resident Evil's" Nemesis.

Nemesis is as intimidating as ever, and he still features a power moveset as well. Every now and then, Nemesis can also pull out a rocket launcher to deal some massive damage.

As for Haggar, again, his moveset should be familiar to fans of this particular fighting game series, although he was also shown throwing some steel barrels around, which is apparently a new addition to his arsenal.

For fans who want to see more of the game, they can check out new gameplay featuring characters Dormammu and Firebrand which will be shown during Gamescom on Aug. 22, according to a recent post on the game's Facebook page.

Fighting game fans can also check out these characters themselves as soon as "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is released on Sept. 19.