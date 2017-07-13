'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' News: More Details About the Stages Revealed

Twitter courtesy of @marvelvscapcom 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' will be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on Sept. 19

With a game such as "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite," it is easy to focus just on the characters that make up its star-studded roster. However, there is obviously more to this offering than the individuals that players can select.

Developers are aiming to tell a story as well using this game and that has led to some interesting developments.

For instance, since the game features characters coming from different backgrounds and universes, even the places they will visit will be quite unique.

In a new video showing off a bit of the fighting game's Story Mode, developers talked more about the stages that will be included.

According to the developers, "Infinite" will feature stages made up of elements taken from the Capcom and Marvel universes.

One of these stages is known as Xgard and is a combination of Abel City from the "Mega Man X" games and the realm of Asgard that is home to some notable Marvel characters. The result of this fusion is a new location that can be described as majestic and modern, despite it being damaged to some degree.

Developers mentioned yet another stage inspired by the Capcom and Marvel universes known as Valkanda. Valkanda is a stage that brings together elements of "Black Panther's" Wakanda and "Monster Hunter's" Val Habar.

Three more stages were shown off later in the video as "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite's" versus mode was being previewed. One stage featured the briefing room of the Avengers Tower and this may be one of the few settings that is taken from just one universe.

Knowmoon's Gravitron Core is another option players can select and the one ultimately chosen in the video Xgard's throne room.

It is still unclear just how many stages will be included in the upcoming fighting game.

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is set to be released for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Sept. 19.