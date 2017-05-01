'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' News: More Infinity Stones Detailed, Learn About What They Can Do Inside the Game

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is bringing new gameplay elements into the fold and arguably the most significant additions are the items known as Infinity Stones.

YouTube courtesy of Marvel vs CapcomThe Space Infinity Stone is one of six Infinity Stones that will be usable inside 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite'

The Infinity Stones can factor heavily into the outcome of a certain match, given their specific abilities, so players who want to get really good at this game will need to understand them fully.

Previously, developers introduced the Space Infinity Stone.

To be more specific, developers talked about the different abilities of the Space Stone in a recent post on the Capcom Unity blog. When players use the Infinity Surge ability of the Space Stone, they can quickly drag their opponent towards them. When the Infinity Storm ability of the Space Stone is triggered, the target opponent will be encased in a prism, leaving them open to attacks.

Now, the abilities of two more Infinity Stones have been revealed.

First of the two is the Power Stone, and this is one item that can cause an opponent to be thrown to the other side of the screen producing a wall bounce in the process. Players who are able to unlock the full potential of the Power Stone will then be able to benefit from the bonuses it provides to power and stun duration, according to a recent report from Game Informer.

Meanwhile, the other Infinity Stone is the Time Stone, and this is one players can use to run past projectiles and to position themselves behind opponents. The Time Stone can also be utilized to cut down on an attack's recovery time.

When playing "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" on the PS4, the Infinity Surge can be triggered by pressing the L1 button. The Infinity Storm ability is activated by hitting L1 and R1 simultaneously while the Stone Meter is filled up, according to a report from Eurogamer.

One more thing, six Infinity Stones are expected to be made available in the game, according to an earlier post on the Capcom Unity blog, but the names and abilities of these other three stones have not been shared yet.

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" will be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on Sept. 19.