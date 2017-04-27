'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' News: Pre-Order Bonuses and Special Editions Detailed, Additional Costumes Being Offered

More roster members and even an official release date were recently confirmed for "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite," but those were far from the only notable revelations.

Capcom Unity'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' is due out on Sept. 19

Now that fighting game fans know more about this game and even when they may be able to get it, they may now be thinking about purchasing it, and developers have detailed which editions are available as well as what pre-order bonuses players can receive.

Detailed in a new post on the Capcom Unity blog, players who opt to pre-order the Standard Edition of the new fighting game can acquire the Evil Ryu and Warrior Thor premium costumes along with the base game. Those additional costumes should help turn Ryu and Thor into even more intimidating foes to encounter on the battlefield than they are already.

The Standard Edition of the game is available for $59.99.

If players have a little extra money to spend and have a desire to own some extra goodies, they can then go ahead and purchase the Deluxe Edition of "Infinite." This edition comes with all the items included in the Standard Edition plus two more costumes which are Command Mission X and Gladiator Hulk.

Furthermore, players who opt to get the Deluxe Edition of "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" will also be given the 2017 Character Pass that entitles them access to six DLC characters. Developers have yet to reveal all six characters included in the pass, though they have shared that Sigma is one of them.

The Deluxe Edition of the game is on sale for $89.99.

Lastly, players can also choose to get the Collector's Edition of the game, which features the contents of the Deluxe Edition together with four specially designed dioramas as well as LED-powered Infinity Stones.

The Collector's Edition of the game is one players can get for $199.99.

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" is set to be released for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One on Sept. 19.