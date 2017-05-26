'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' News: Roster Already 'Set In Stone,' Including the DLC Additions

Even though all the characters who will be included in "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" have not been named just yet, that does not mean that the developers are still thinking about who to feature.

'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' is set to be released on Sept. 19

The truth is actually the opposite in this case.

In a recent interview with Metro, producer Mike Evans fielded several questions regarding the roster of the upcoming fighting game.

At one point during the interview, Evans was asked if the roster has been "set in stone."

According to Evans, "Yeah, the roster is set in stone now."

And it was not just the launch-day roster that has been finalized, as Evans also revealed that even the characters coming to the game post-release as downloadable content additions have already been determined.

Given that the full roster has not been revealed just yet, it is hard to tell if fans will be glad to know that the developers are no longer thinking about who else may be worthy of a spot inside the game.

Evans was also asked about several specific characters and whether they would be in "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite." No new characters were confirmed during the interview, however, so fans will have to stay tuned to hear more about the other roster members.

There was one other interesting detail that Evans shared, though, and it was related specifically to the characters coming from the Marvel side.

Upon being asked if the only Marvel characters who would end up in the game are the ones Marvel had the cinematic rights to, Evans indicated that this was not the case.

Evans added that the game is not based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though he did note that it had been inspired by it. Furthermore, Evans also clarified that the game will feature a "completely original universe."

