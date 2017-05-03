'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite' News: Sticking to Specific Characters May Be Easier to Do in This Fighting Game

Much has already been made about the revamped gameplay mechanics to be featured in "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" that are expected to be simpler and more accessible to a larger number of players. However, these changes can impact the playing experience in other ways.

Capcom UnityThe Hulk and Strider Hiryu square off inside 'Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite'

For instance, given the way some characters functioned and fought in earlier installments of the series, there could be times when matchups tilted in favor of one fighter over another.

That may not be as much of an issue in "Infinite," thanks to the addition of some new combat elements.

The upcoming fighting game will feature Infinity Stones. These Infinity Stones possess different powers, but when used properly, they can be equalizers that turn what would otherwise be a clear mismatch into an encounter wherein both players have an equal shot at winning.

As EventHubs recently noted, the addition of these Infinity Stones may even make it possible for players to keep using their favorite characters in the game, regardless of the matchup, since the new elements can help open up more strategies that may not have been available in earlier installments of the series.

During a recent interview with Eurogamer, associate producer Peter "ComboFiend" Rosas also talked about the type of gameplay that is featured in "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite."

Over the course of the conversation, Rosas detailed how investing time in characters can be beneficial in the game. According to the former tournament player, while the simplified mechanics may make it easier for players to execute some flashy moves, they really won't be able to unlock a specific character's full potential until they spend time studying and understanding what this fighter can do.

Players will be able to experience for themselves if the updated gameplay mechanics featured in "Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite" help or hinder it soon, as this fighting game is already set to be released for the PC, PS4 and the Xbox One on Sept. 19.